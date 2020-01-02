Joe Biden Raises $22.7 Million In Fourth Quarter

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign raised $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a marked improvement over its $15 million haul in the prior three-month period.

But the figure still puts him well behind the $34.5 million raised by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of his major rivals for the Democratic Party’s nomination to challenge President Donald Trump, and slightly behind former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who raised $24.7 million.

None of the three men released their cash on hand totals, a key indicator of how much they have to spend on television and digital advertising ahead of the primaries, which begin in early February in Iowa. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the fourth major contender for the nomination, has yet to release her fundraising totals, but is largely expected to raise less than she did in the third quarter. Candidates are required to release a full fundraising report to the Federal Election Commission by the end of the month.

Biden’s haul comes as he maintains his substantial lead in national polls of the presidential contest, while also remaining competitive in the early voting states of New Hampshire and Iowa. His weak fundraising in the third quarter had spooked supporters, and led his campaign to reverse course and support the formation of a super PAC backing his candidacy.

“I just want to thank you for putting yourself on the line – vouching for me, vouching for the family,” Biden told supporters in a brief video announcing his fundraising. “We had a great quarter, and we’re going to expect another one next time.”

I'm excited to share that we raised $22.7 million this last quarter — our biggest quarter so far this campaign! Thank you to everyone who chipped in what you could — your support means the world to me. You truly are the heart of our campaign. pic.twitter.com/L53z9YbLsX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 2, 2020

Trump’s campaign announced it raised $46 million during the final three months of the year.

The super PAC backing Biden, Unite The Country, will not have to reveal its fundraising until the end of January. The super PAC is already airing television ads on Biden’s behalf in the early voting states.