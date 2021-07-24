President Joe Biden threw shade at his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, when he was heckled during a rally speech in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday night.

Biden was talking about the COVID-19 vaccination drive toward the start of his stump speech for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe when protesters against the controversial Minnesota Line 3 oil pipeline project piped up.

Others in the crowd booed the protesters and chanted “Let’s go, Joe” in an attempt to drown out their noise.

Biden attempted to bring order, telling his own supporters: “That’s OK, that’s all right. No, no, no, no. Let ’em talk. That’s OK.”

Then came the ding of Trump.

“Look, this is not a Trump rally,” said Biden, in reference to the sometimes rowdy and vitriolic nature of the ex-president’s events that was often encouraged by Trump himself.

“Let ’em holler. No one’s paying attention,” Biden added.

Watch the video here:

Biden, heckled at a rally in Virginia: “Let ‘em talk… that’s okay. This is not a Trump rally. Let ‘em holler. Nobody’s paying attention to them.” pic.twitter.com/n2zeaCbY07 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 24, 2021

Elsewhere in Biden’s address, the president urged people to elect McAuliffe “not just for Virginia” but “for the country.”

McAuliffe served as governor from 2014 to 2018. Virginia law prevents governors from running for a second consecutive term.

“The country is looking, these off-year elections, the country’s looking. This is a big deal,” said Biden. “Terry and I share a lot in common. I ran against Donald Trump and so is Terry. And I whipped Donald Trump in Virginia and so will Terry.”

“I tell you what, the guy Terry is running against is an acolyte of Donald Trump,” Biden said of McAuliffe’s GOP businessman rival Glenn Youngkin. “For real, I mean it’s just like, I don’t know where these guys come from.”