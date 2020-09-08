Donald Trump Won't Like What Joe Biden Said About His Physical Fitness

Joe Biden really ramped up the insults toward President Donald Trump on Labor Day ― with the emphasis on ramps.

It happened while the Democratic presidential nominee was being interviewed by Harrisburg ABC affiliate WHTM and was asked his response to a suggestion by the Trump campaign and the president’s supporters that Biden has lost a step.

Biden seemed prepared for the question and immediately turned the tables on the president.

“Look at how he steps and look at how I step,” Biden replied.

Biden then noted the president has had some challenging physical encounters with ramps such as when he gave a graduation speech at West Point military academy earlier this year and walked down the ramp awkwardly.

He then asked voters to notice the difference between how he and the president handle slightly inverted surfaces.

“Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. OK? Come on,” Biden said.

Biden to @abc27News on Trump and his campaign's suggestion he's "lost a step"



"Look at how [Trump] steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and how he stumbles down ramps, okay?" pic.twitter.com/7eJdXm0DKn — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 7, 2020

The former vice president then said the health of a presidential candidate is a “legitimate question.”

Biden went to say that it's a "legitimate question" to ask both candidates about their health



"I'm a great respecter of fate, I realize anything can happen to anybody at any age, any time. But I promise you I would not be running unless I was in very good health." pic.twitter.com/Qjjgl4BN68 — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 7, 2020

As of Tuesday afternoon, Trump hadn’t tweeted a response.

However, Twitter users had their own thoughts.

The audacity of slopes https://t.co/RNsTph2y2S — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 7, 2020

theyre gonna arm wrestle eventually https://t.co/oubuiP5fku — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 7, 2020

how soon before this campaign devolves into two septuagenarians competing in American Ninja Warrior https://t.co/OxcNPwlDHm — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) September 7, 2020

This is good because I know I'll be voting base on who can most skillfully navigate a ramp https://t.co/iRCstvHGDW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 8, 2020

