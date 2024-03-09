PoliticsJoe Biden State of the Unionkatie britt

Joe Biden Gives Tactful Response To Katie Britt's SOTU Rebuttal

Although the Alabama senator's speech was brutally mocked on social media, the president was more conciliatory.
David Moye
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Alabama Sen. Katie Britt is getting a lot of criticism for her bizarre delivery of the Republican rebuttal to Joe Biden’s State Of The Union address — but not from the president himself.

Britt’s performance was brutally mocked by observers online, who said Britt seemed happy and cheerful one moment and almost tearful and angry the next.

Biden’s reaction was slightly more tactful. After a reporter asked Biden if he saw Senator Britt’s rebuttal, the president admitted seeing “a little bit on TV.”

When the reporter asked the president’s thoughts, he said, “I thought she was a very talented woman, [but] I didn’t understand the connection she was making.”

Many people on social media were impressed by the president’s discretion.

