Joe Biden Ribs Republicans About The Only ‘Red Wave’ That’s Coming This Year

President Joe Biden on Monday mocked Republicans about their predicted “red wave” in the 2022 midterms that never materialized.

Biden fired off a series of puns during the annual pardoning of Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House.

“I don’t want to gobble up too much time,” he said. “The votes are in. They’ve been counted and verified. There’s no ballot stuffing, there’s no fowl play.”

“The only red wave this season’s gonna be if German Shepard Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table,” he added.

