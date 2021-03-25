President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday at his first news conference that he plans to run for reelection in 2024.

“My answer is yes, my plan is to run for reelection,” he said when a reporter asked him if he would, but Biden noted he hasn’t set up a reelection campaign yet. “That’s my expectation.”

The president grew frustrated when another reporter pressed him to offer more certainty, saying he didn’t see the value in planning that far out.

“I’m a great respecter of fate,” he said. “I’ve never been able to plan four and a half, three and a half years ahead for certain.”

As for Vice President Kamala Harris being on his ticket again, Biden said he “would fully expect that to be the case.”

Questions about Biden’s plans to run in 2024 have followed him since the beginning of his campaign. At 78, he was older than any other U.S. president in history at the time of his inauguration. If reelected in 2024, he would be seated for his second term at the age of 82.

Biden appeared to acknowledge age-related concerns in his choice of running mate. Harris, 56, was among the younger front-runners for the role and is now a likely candidate for Democrats to nominate in a future presidential election.

The possibility that Biden would choose to serve just one term gained some traction in late 2019, when Politico, citing an unnamed adviser, reported he was discussing the idea with his inner circle. Biden shot down the report, saying it was “just not true.”

Former President Donald Trump has strongly hinted that he plans to seek a second term after losing to Biden in 2020. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that he is telling allies he’s strongly considering it.