Veteran Republican operative Roger Stone may have recently claimed there was a “demon portal” above Joe Biden’s White House, but that doesn’t mean he can’t say nice things about the president.

In fact, Biden just made the sartorially obsessed Stone’s 14th annual best-dressed list, posted on his “Stone Cold Truth” page.

The longtime Trump confidant and adviser to white supremacists admits the decision to praise a Democrat ― if only for his style choices ― will strike many as bizarre, but he’s sticking to his guns:

“Yes, I know I’m going to take a lot of crap for it but the president’s selection of neckwear is impeccable and always has been. Biden wears the perfect style and size of collar for his face and his necktie choices. He also sticks to solid color suits because he knows they make you look taller.

“I even like his aviator shades. FDR had his cigarette holder and naval cape. LBJ had his “Open Roader” cowboy hats, and Joe has his aviators.”

Other people who made this year’s best-dressed list include Melania Trump, who Stone says “was the most chic and well-dressed first lady since Jackie Kennedy,” and actor Jennifer Coolidge for knowing “exactly what she looks good in and exactly how much cleavage is enough.”

But while Stone approves of Biden’s fashion choices, he isn’t so fond of Jill Biden’s fashion sense, saying her outfits “always look like they were made out of curtains table cloths or rugs.”

Although Stone’s other choices for worst-dressed people seem to focus on political opponents, such as Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D-Pa.) for dressing “like a skateboarder” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for wearing a green combat sweatshirt when addressing the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, he does a brutal takedown of fellow Republican Steve Bannon.

“I don’t understand why he wears button-down shirts on top of button down shirts or the whole ‘fat Johnny Cash’ vibe he’s got going. And what’s with with the three pens clipped to his shirt?” Stone writes. “Unkempt slovenly inappropriate.”

Despite his critique of Bannon’s wardrobe choices, the two were on the same page on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, with Stone and Bannon both advocating for Trump to declare victory after the 2020 election no matter the results. Both men were granted presidential pardons.