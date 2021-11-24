Right-wingers rejoiced on Tuesday over a so-called “Ron Burgundy moment” from President Joe Biden that never actually happened.

Biden, in a clip tweeted by multiple conservative accounts, appeared to read the “end of quote” instruction on a teleprompter during a speech on the economy, an apparent bungle reminiscent of Will Ferrell’s character in “Anchorman.”

But as progressive PAC MeidasTouch pointed out, the video that went viral was devoid of context.

🚨 Disinformation alert: Right wing social media has deceptively edited a clip to pretend President Biden accidentally read teleprompter instructions saying 'end of quote,' referring to it as a 'Ron Burgundy' moment. Here is the full clip. pic.twitter.com/w8Uf6MAC68 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 24, 2021

Biden actually said:

“And, by the way, you may have heard the CEO of Walmart yesterday on the steps we’ve taken. He said, and I quote, ‘The combination of private enterprise and government working together has been really successful.’ He went on to say, ‘All the way through the supply chain, there’s … a lot of innovation.’ Because of the actions we’ve taken, things have begun to change.’ End of quote.”

Yes, Biden did say “end of quote” a line late.

But it certainly wasn’t the bungle that right-wingers used to boost their narrative about him being mentally unfit for office.

Viral clip combines misleading video edit (cuts out Biden saying Walmart's CEO "said, and I quote,'...") with tweet that makes zero sense. No one would write "end of quote" in a teleprompter as a stage direction. You have to say that *out loud* so people know where the quote ends https://t.co/W2Jt8yTJKo — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) November 24, 2021