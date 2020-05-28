Joe Biden Says He Hopes To Name Running Mate By Aug. 1

Joe Biden told supporters at a virtual fundraiser on Wednesday night that he hopes to name his running mate by August 1.

The presumptive Democratic candidate for president said his campaign had interviewed the candidates on his shortlist — all of them women — and was in the process of “deciding the basic cut,” CNN reported.

“I think that I need somebody who in fact is simpatico with me, both in terms of personality as well as substance. That means that they don’t have to agree with me on everything, but they have to have the same basic approach to how we handle the economy and how we handle everything,” Biden said during the fundraiser, according to The Washington Post.

He added that he wants “to have people around me that have strengths and capacities I don’t.”

Biden is reportedly considering several different women for the role, including former presidential hopefuls Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Former Georgia state representative Stacey Abrams, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham are believed to also be on the shortlist.