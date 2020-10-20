POLITICS

Joe Biden Unveils Powerful New Ad Featuring One Of America’s Most Iconic Voices

Biden campaign debuts "Go From There" during the World Series.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden debuted a rousing new ad during Game One of the World Series featuring the instantly recognizable voice of actor Sam Elliott.  

“Go From There” doesn’t mention President Donald Trump once. 

Instead, it promises voters a fresh start.

“There is so much we can do if we choose to take on problems and not each other and choose a president who brings out our best,” Elliott says. “Joe Biden doesn’t need everyone in this country to always agree. Just to agree we all love this country ― and go from there.” 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
