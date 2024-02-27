President Joe Biden dismissed concerns about his age with a dig about his potential 2024 election rival Donald Trump ― and the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” audience enjoyed the line.
“You gotta take a look at the other guy. He’s about as old as I am but he can’t remember his wife’s name,” Biden, 81, told host Seth Meyers of former president and GOP front-runner Trump, 77, on Monday.
“It’s about how old your ideas are,” the president continued. “Look, this is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us [back] on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years, they’ve been solid American positions.”
Biden joined Meyers to mark the 10th anniversary of his NBC show.
As vice president to Barack Obama, Biden appeared on the very first episode of the show in 2014 alongside actor Amy Poehler. Poehler also returned on Monday and the president appeared on stage after she boasted about setting up the reunion.
Watch that bit here:
Elsewhere in the largely friendly interview, Biden joked about the right-wing conspiracy theory that pop superstar Taylor Swift, who endorsed him in 2020, was part of a sprawling Democratic plot with her boyfriend, the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
It’s “classified,” Biden told Meyers of a potential 2024 endorsement from Swift.
The president also lightheartedly claimed to resent “the hell out of” the “Dark Brandon” meme, before putting on his signature aviator shades.
After the taping of the show, Biden joined Meyers at an ice cream store and the president told reporters he hoped there’d “soon” be a ceasefire in Gaza.
Watch that video here:
In Meyers’ “Closer Look” monologue, he examined new developments in Trump’s legal woes and the Republican Party’s latest attempts to limit women’s reproductive rights.
Watch that video here: