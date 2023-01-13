What's Hot

Biden Political Future Clouded By Classified Document Probe

Trump Actually Has Critics Agreeing With His Latest Brazen Boast

I Didn't Have Sex For Almost A Decade. I Was Surprised By What I Discovered When I Finally Did.

Ingraham Accuses Biden Of Corrupt Family Business And Irony Is Off The Charts

5 Places That Used Racist Slur For A Native Woman Are Renamed

Chuck Schumer Says House GOP Is Delivering 'More Chaos And Ultra MAGA Proposals'

Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump

Michael Bay Faces Charges For Killing Of Pigeon On Set Of Movie

Why Anna Kendrick's 'Red Flag' First Date Was The Verse Ever

Lisa Marie Presley: Rita Wilson, Nicolas Cage, Other Stars Pay Tribute

Gas Stoves Are A Health Risk. Here's What To Do If You Have One.

Trump Organization To Be Sentenced For Tax Fraud, Faces Fine

PoliticsJoe Biden Kevin McCarthyState of the Union

President Biden's 2023 State Of The Union Address Has A Date

Biden is set to address the nation in early February.
Ryan Grenoble

National Reporter, HuffPost

Mark your calendars: President Joe Biden is expected to deliver his 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Having barely secured his own position less than a week ago, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday formally invited Biden to address a joint session of Congress next month.

“The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities,” McCarthy’s invitation read. “In that spirit, it is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 so that you may fulfill your duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union.”

The White House accepted the invitation almost immediately.

“The President is grateful for and accepts Speaker McCarthy’s prompt invitation to address the peoples’ representatives in Congress,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

“He looks forward to speaking with Republicans, Democrats, and the country about how we can work together to continue building an economy that works from the bottom up and the middle out, keep boosting our competitiveness in the world, keep the American people safe, and bring the country together.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ryan Grenoble - National Reporter, HuffPost

National Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community