Joe Biden has made headlines for what he’s chosen to wear as of late ― a face mask. It shouldn’t be newsworthy to do what is right and respectful of others, but alas, here we are.
The Democratic presidential nominee and his outfits have been in the public eye for many years, and all this talk about face masks got us thinking about other, more fashionable and less functional pieces he has worn over the years.
We know all about his affinity for aviator sunglasses, but upon further investigation, Biden has shown off his style in subtle yet consistent ways.
His tie game has long been on point, likewise the tailoring on his suits and fit on his baseball hats. He’s not what we would call a fashion icon, but rather someone who knows not to fix something that’s not broken ― and fits well.
Below, a look back at Joe Biden’s style through the years.
1972
Bettmann via Getty Images
Joe Biden leaving work at the Senate from Union Station in Washington, D.C., in 1972.
1973
Bettmann via Getty Images
Joe Biden in 1973.
1974
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Joe Biden filming a segment marking the bicentennial of the American Revolution on Aug. 12, 1974.
1979
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joe Biden at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 9, 1979.
1987
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joe and Jill Biden after announcing his candidacy for president in Wilimington, Delaware, on June 9, 1987.
1988
Joe McNally via Getty Images
Joe Biden at the Senate office in Washington, D.C., in 1988.
1988
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joe Biden outside of Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 1988.
1990
Mark Reinstein via Getty Images
Joe Biden outside the "Meet the Press" studios in Washington, D.C., on March 18, 1990.
1993
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joe Biden at the Sarajevo Airport in Bosnia on April 9, 1993.
1995
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joe Biden outside the White House on Feb. 10, 1995.
1998
Karin Cooper via Getty Images
Joe Biden walking through a subway station in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 16, 1998.
1999
TIM SLOAN via Getty Images
Joe Biden and senator Fritz Hollings walk through the Senate building in 1999.
2000
Tom Williams via Getty Images
Joe Biden in 2000.
2003
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joe Biden speaking about the introduction of a bill to curb bioterrorism and the worldwide spread of infectious diseases on April 10, 2003.
2007
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joe Biden on the campaign trail in Antrim, New Hampshire, on July 6, 2007.
2008
NBC via Getty Images
Joe Biden on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno" in New York City on Oct. 16, 2008.
2008
NBC NewsWire via Getty Images
Joe Biden at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 25, 2008.
2008
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joe Biden outside of the Senate in Washington, D.C., on May 22, 2008.
2009
Icon Sports Wire via Getty Images
Joe Biden throwing out the first pitch on opening day at Camden Yards in Baltimore on April 6, 2009.
2009
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joe Biden at a Habitat for Humanity volunteer event in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19. 2009.
2010
Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters
Joe Biden arrives in Baghdad on Aug. 30, 2010.
2014
Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images
Joe Biden at the Latino Victory Project Rally in Miami on Nov. 2, 2014.
2015
Pool via Getty Images
Joe Biden at the White House on Sept. 4, 2015.
2015
Jeff Swensen via Getty Images
Joe Biden at the Allegheny County Labor Day Parade in Pittsburgh on Sept. 7, 2015.
2016
Adam Taylor via Getty Images
Joe Biden at the Oscars in Hollywood on Feb. 28, 2016.
2017
Bryan Bedder via Getty Images
Joe Biden at the Tony Awards in New York City on June 11, 2017.
2020
NBC via Getty Images
Joe Biden on "Meet the Press" in Las Vegas on Feb. 15, 2020.
2020
Kyle Rivas via Getty Images
Joe Biden at a campaign rally in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 7, 2020.