Joe Biden Criticizes Supreme Court Ruling On Affirmative Action

President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college admissions. Evan Vucci/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized the Supreme Court’s ruling banning colleges from considering race when deciding whether to admit applicants.

“The court has effectively ended affirmative action in college admissions, and I strongly disagree with that decision,” Biden said in remarks from the White House. “Today, the court once again walked away from decades of precedents.”

He said he is asking the Department of Education to look for ways to maintain diversity in student bodies.

“We cannot let this decision be a permanent setback for the country,” he said. “We’re not going to let this break us.”

In a pair of rulings, the Republican-appointed majority of the Supreme Court found that colleges cannot use race as a basis for admissions decisions, although it allowed applicants to make the case to school officials that their race and how it shaped their formative years were important considerations.

It remains unclear what actions Biden could take to undo the Supreme Court’s decision.