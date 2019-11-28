Biden Delivers Thanksgiving Call For Unity And 'Restoring The Soul Of America'

In a Thanksgiving call for national unity, former Vice President Joe Biden urged voters to “come together, declare who we are, and lift up each other.”

“Our campaign is about restoring the soul of America by recognizing that our differences are precious and our similarities infinite,” the Democratic presidential candidate told supporters in a joint statement with wife Jill Biden.

The Bidens also offered praise for Americans “spending today at work, away from their loved ones,” including firefighters, transit employees, grocery store staff and those in the armed forces.

Former President Barack Obama’s holiday message, which was posted on Twitter, emphasized giving back, featuring a photo of the family volunteering in what appears to be a food pantry.

“Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time ― and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love,” he wrote.

Last year, Obama visited the Greater Chicago Food Depository ahead of Thanksgiving to lend a hand bagging potatoes.

President Donald Trump shared a Thanksgiving message for this year’s holiday as well, tweeting a photo of the annual White House turkey pardon.