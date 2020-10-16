Joe Biden Calls Transphobic Violence 'Epidemic That Needs National Leadership'

1 / 26 Alexander

This is who I am right now. Most days, I am just me. I am plain and just going about my life. Most days. Some days, though, I like to be pretty. And that doesn’t always mean a dress and makeup. Sometimes it just means a tie or a vest. I am a beautiful boy. One day, many thousands of dollars in the future, I will not wear a binder in order to be seen as a boy. And I will still be beautiful. I will still wear makeup or vests or ties or skirts, and I will do so whenever I feel like it. Right now, this is how I can show that. This is a glimpse of where I am at this stage. A literal snapshot. Right now, my binder defines me and defends me. In the future, my body, haircut, clothing, everything will change. But for right now, this is who I am. Alexander Patterson, age 24 Gender Identity: transgender man/genderqueer Pronouns: he/him/his

Photos By Wolfgang