While Trump Was Golfing, His Campaign Attacked Joe Biden For Visiting Cemetery

President Donald Trump’s campaign is coming under criticism after mocking former Vice President Joe Biden for “meandering” through a cemetery, where he was visiting the graves of his late son, Beau Biden, as well as first wife Neilia Biden and daughter Naomi Biden.
Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015; Neilia and Naomi Biden were killed in an automotive accident in 1972.
Francis Brennan, the Trump campaign’s director of strategic response, tweeted:
The former vice president had just come from St. Joseph on the Brandywine church in Wilmington, Del. and and was walking on a path through the cemetery; Trump, meanwhile, was playing golf at roughly the same time.
The incident comes days after it was reported that Trump didn’t want to visit the graves of fallen U.S. soldiers in France because they were “losers” and “suckers.”
Brennan was roundly called out for the message: