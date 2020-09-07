While Trump Was Golfing, His Campaign Attacked Joe Biden For Visiting Cemetery

President Donald Trump’s campaign is coming under criticism after mocking former Vice President Joe Biden for “meandering” through a cemetery, where he was visiting the graves of his late son, Beau Biden, as well as first wife Neilia Biden and daughter Naomi Biden.

Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015; Neilia and Naomi Biden were killed in an automotive accident in 1972.

Francis Brennan, the Trump campaign’s director of strategic response, tweeted:

REPORTER: "Mr. Vice President come talk to us."



Joe Biden just keeps meandering along. pic.twitter.com/6tnNQj2Ucg — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) September 6, 2020

The former vice president had just come from St. Joseph on the Brandywine church in Wilmington, Del. and and was walking on a path through the cemetery; Trump, meanwhile, was playing golf at roughly the same time.

The incident comes days after it was reported that Trump didn’t want to visit the graves of fallen U.S. soldiers in France because they were “losers” and “suckers.”

Brennan was roundly called out for the message:

Meet Trump campaign Director of Strategic Response @FrancisBrennan mocking Joe Biden for visiting the grave of his late son who is a US military vet. It's not just Trump- it's the entire Trump team that hates our veterans! #TrumpHatesOurVeterans https://t.co/eQYbX2iy6Y — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 7, 2020

You are a ghoul — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) September 7, 2020

In July, a RNC spokesman mockingly tweeted a photo of Biden and his dead son as a boy. Today, a Trump campaign spokesman mockingly tweeted a video of Biden visiting his son’s grave. pic.twitter.com/3v15U4eWe7 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 6, 2020

Joe Biden visits his son's grave after attending church this morning. Punk from Trump campaign ridicules him. https://t.co/2rYPqCKImv — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 6, 2020

It’s a cemetery. Where his son is buried. Are you human? https://t.co/MSEIPlUxUq — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 6, 2020

Joe Biden was visiting his son’s grave. You are not even human https://t.co/VXXoCHb0gK — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 6, 2020

He's in a cemetery. You know, those places where Trump won't go? — Leslie - 58 Days 🇺🇲 🌊 (@Leslieoo7) September 6, 2020

You have no soul, Francis. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) September 7, 2020

.@FrancisBrennan, like the next President @JoeBiden, I understand what it's like to go to a cemetery to visit your child. I actually do meander and focus on my personal grief and my daughter. What sub human life form are you that you would tweet this & think it was a good idea? https://t.co/XHruNFdG3h — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 7, 2020

If you had a soul, you would’ve taken this tweet down. @JoeBiden went to church, and then to his sons grave. While our troop hating president @realDonaldTrump went golfing. 200,000 dead Americans.I wish you never ending explosive diarrhea @FrancisBrennan https://t.co/f7z65Xcy6T — Amy Aiello Lofgren (@azsweetheart013) September 6, 2020

So much of the criticism of Biden from the Trump campaign, I look at and I can't understand who it's appealing to. Biden politely declined to talk to a reporter while at the cemetery visiting his son's grave. Which voters will dislike Biden for this? https://t.co/cNuo3XTpTN — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 6, 2020

You are a sick person who will live with the stain of enabling @realDonaldTrump for the rest of your life. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 6, 2020

