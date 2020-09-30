Biden Campaign Claims Record Fundraising After Fiery First Debate With Trump

“That was the worst debate I have ever seen,” he said. “It wasn’t even a debate. It was a disgrace. And it’s primarily because of President Trump.”

In spite of Tuesday night’s chaos, representatives for both candidates said they were committed to showing up for the next presidential debate, set for Oct. 15.

“President Trump controlled the entire conversation in the first debate and kept Joe Biden on his heels, looking weak and unable to defend his 47 years of failure in Washington,” the Trump campaign’s director of communications, Tim Murtaugh, told NBC. “Of course we are enthusiastic about the upcoming debates and look forward to them.”

Added Bedingfield, “The next debate is a town hall format where real voters are going to have the chance to engage the candidate. Biden obviously relishes any opportunity to talk directly to real voters, that’s something that he prioritizes doing on the campaign trail.”