Joe Biden Calls Out Trump On Tax Returns: 'What Are You Hiding?'

Former Vice President Joe Biden called out President Donald Trump for not releasing his tax returns in Thursday night’s presidential debate after Trump accused Biden of taking money from foreign countries and brought up his son Hunter and his business connections in China.

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life. I have released 22 years of tax returns. You have not released a single year. What are you hiding?” Biden said, bringing up recent reports that Trump maintained a secret bank account in China.

The account in China, revealed by The New York Times this week, is controlled by Trump’s hotel company and didn’t appear on the president’s public financial disclosure paperwork. The organization paid $188,561 in taxes to China from 2013 to 2015, the Times said.

“China is paying you a lot. And your hotels and all your businesses all around the country, all around the world. And China is building a new road to a golf course you have overseas. So what is going on here? Why don’t you release your tax returns and stop talking about corruption?” Biden added.

Trump responded by vowing to release his tax returns “as soon as we can,” citing a longstanding audit by the government. He also alleged that Biden was linked to his son Hunter Biden’s business contacts in China, accusing him of improper conduct as vice president.

“What’s that all about? It’s terrible!” Trump said.

Biden has insisted that his son’s business interests have never influenced his policies. There is no evidence he was involved in his son’s dealings while he was vice president. Corporate records reviewed by The Wall Street Journal also “show no role for Joe Biden,” the paper reported on Thursday.

Trump, despite promising to release his tax returns as a candidate in 2016, has repeatedly fought against making his financial records public, breaking with a 40-year precedent of candidates doing so.

According to the Times, Trump’s tax returns showed he paid no federal income tax in 10 of 15 years and paid only $750 in federal income taxes in the year he was elected president and again in his first year in office.

Biden and his wife, Jill, paid $299,346 in federal income taxes according to their 2019 returns.

