Joe Biden Turns Trump's Biggest Conspiracy Theory Against Him In Scathing New Video

The president put Trump on blast for trying to steal an election and then rewrite history about it.
Ed Mazza
President Joe Biden tore into Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 vote by showing that the only one who tried to steal the election was Trump himself when he unleashed a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump has since attempted to revise history, calling his mob “peaceful,” referring to those arrested for the violence that day as “hostages,” and insisting he will pardon them on his first day in office if elected.

“Donald Trump is trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election,” Biden wrote on a tweet accompanying a new video. “But we saw the truth with our own eyes.”

The clip combines Trump’s comments in which he said Jan. 6 was about “love and unity” with actual footage of the riot, including attacks on police officers carried out by the pro-Trump crown.

“Trump’s mob on January 6 wasn’t a peaceful protest—it was a violent assault on our democracy,” Biden wrote on his personal account on X, where he also posted the video from his campaign’s rapid response team:

