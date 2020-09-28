Biden Campaign Shreds Trump With New Ad, Snarky Merch After Stunning Tax Report

Trump paid just $750 in federal income tax in both 2016 and and 2017, and did not pay any tax in 10 of the 15 years prior to that, according to the Times, which based its reporting on tax return data it obtained that extends across more than two decades. The Times also reported Trump is personally responsible for $421 million in debt and other loans that are largely coming due in the next four years.

Within hours of the report going up, the former vice president’s team released an ad contrasting his presidential opponent’s meager payments with typical amounts contributed by American taxpayers.

The campaign website’s fundraising store was also updated to include “I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump” vinyl stickers.

Teachers paid $7,239

Firefighters paid $5,283

Nurses paid $10,216



Donald Trump paid $750 pic.twitter.com/5YE1cbYsBN — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) September 28, 2020

The ad is the first statement from the Biden camp on the report. Biden retweeted the clip but did not comment further.

Trump, who vowed during his 2016 campaign that he would release his tax returns, denied the accusations during a press conference on Sunday evening. He did not offer any evidence to the contrary, but repeated his routine claim that he’ll reveal his tax filings when the Internal Revenue Service completes its audit on him, even though the audit does not prevent him from releasing his tax data.

He was roundly condemned by other Democrats.

“Shock of shocks! Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed billionaire, received a $72.9 million tax refund from the IRS while not paying a nickel in federal income taxes in 10 out of 15 years,” tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). “Yep. Trump l-o-v-e-s corporate socialism for himself, rugged capitalism for everyone else.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) noted that Trump pays less in taxes than struggling families.

“He thinks teachers and janitors should pay to keep our country running, not billionaires and giant corporations,” Warren tweeted. “It is long past time to make rich and powerful guys like Trump pay their fair share.”

And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) asked followers to raise their hands “if you paid more in federal income tax than President Trump.”