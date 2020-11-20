Honeymoon Already Shaky: Joe Biden Hits A Nerve On Twitter With Money Plea

President-elect Joe Biden, hat in hand, appealed to voters Friday for funding for his administration’s transition into the White House.
Ah, nope would be Twitter followers’ stunned response.
“Here’s the deal,” Biden tweeted. “Because President Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the transition, we have to fund it ourselves and need your help,” asking supporters to “chip in.”
Though followers on Twitter were definitely not willing to “chip in,” they had lots of ideas about how Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could economize — like “skipping Coachella this year.”
People responding were amused — but also annoyed that the president-elect of the world’s wealthiest nation, which has handed massive tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy, now has his hand out to the average American struggling with tough economic times just now.