Joe Biden Says Everything Trump's Done 'Encourages White Supremacists'

Asked at the Iowa State Fair whether the president is a white supremacist himself, Biden, who is challenging Trump in the 2020 election, said: “I believe everything the president has done encourages white supremacists and I don’t know there’s much of a distinction. And as a matter of fact, it may be even worse.”

“So whether he is or is not a white supremacist, he encourages them in everything he does,” Biden went on. “He speaks to them.”