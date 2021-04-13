White House Gives Sen. John Cornyn A Lesson In Presidential Behavior

The White House responded to comments made by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who indicated that because President Joe Biden wasn’t pumping out a steady stream of bullying, obnoxious, false tweets like Donald Trump did, he must not be “in charge.”

Cornyn recently tweeted a quote from a Politico article that said Biden was “not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional.”

The senator added: ”Which Invites the question: is he really in charge?”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki agreed on Monday that Biden’s tweets didn’t compare to those by Trump, who has been permanently banned by Twitter.

“I can confirm that the president of the United States does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories,” Psaki told reporters. “He spends his time working on behalf of the American people.”