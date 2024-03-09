'He's Looking For Dictatorship': Joe Biden Rips Viktor Orbán's Mar-A-Lago Visit

President Joe Biden took aim at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as the European autocrat met with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate Friday.
“You know who he’s meeting with today down at Mar-a-Lago? Orbán of Hungary who stated flatly he doesn’t think democracy works, he’s looking for dictatorship. That’s who he’s meeting with,” said Biden at a rally near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
“I see a future where we defend democracy, not diminish it. I see a future where we defend our freedoms, not take them away.”
Biden’s remarks arrived on the same day that Orbán, a far-right leader who has described migrants as “poison” and gone after LGBTQ rights, dropped by Mar-a-Lago where the former president praised him as “fantastic.”
“There’s nobody that’s better, smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orbán,” Trump said.
“He’s a non-controversial figure because he says, ‘This is the way it’s gonna be and that’s the end of it,’ right? He’s the boss. No, he’s a great leader.”
The visit comes a day after Orbán spoke at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank that leads “Project 2025.”
The project, the Associated Press noted, looks to recruit thousands “to come to Washington on a mission to dismantle the federal government and replace it with a vision closer to” Trump’s own in his possible second term.
A CNN source described the meeting between Trump and Orbán as “friendly” while another said the Hungarian prime minister sought the meeting with the former president.
A Biden administration official told the network that the White House “did not extend an invitation” to Orbán to visit with the president and the Hungarian prime minister did not ask for a meeting with Biden, either.
Biden, earlier in the day, responded to a reporter who asked if he was “concerned” that Trump was meeting with Orbán.
“If I’m not, you should be,” he replied.