Joe Biden Wins 2020 Maine Democratic Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden has narrowly edged out Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Maine’s Democratic primary, rounding out his Super Tuesday victory despite running no ads in the state.

Although his campaign seemed imperiled by poor showings in early voting states last month, Biden made a stunning comeback on a wave of last-minute endorsements from former rivals Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, among others.

Maine House Speaker and U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon threw her support behind Biden late Tuesday afternoon.

To Gideon, who is running to unseat GOP Sen. Susan Collins, Biden is the candidate “most able to bring the country together and to look into the future to address all the challenges we face,” she told the Bangor Daily News.

Biden was able to take the lead in Minnesota, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Alabama, even beating out Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her home state of Massachusetts. Meanwhile, Sanders was able to nab California — which offers the largest number of delegates — along with Utah, Colorado, and his home state of Vermont. But the senator’s turnout disappointed his supporters, who had long argued that Sanders was capable of driving a large wave of younger voters to the polls.

Warren’s campaign, dealt a serious blow by failing to carry a single state, was reassessing her viability as of Wednesday morning. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out, and immediately endorsed Biden.

Across 14 states and American Samoa, 1,344 delegates were up for grabs on Tuesday, including 24 delegates from Maine. Candidates are eligible to receive delegates in each state if they win at least 15% of the vote.

“I’m here to report we are very much alive!’’ Biden said of his campaign at a Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles. “And make no mistake about it, this campaign will send Donald Trump packing.”

“They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing!” he said.

Biden’s victory speech was briefly interrupted by vegan animal rights protesters, who stormed the stage before being physically blocked by the candidate’s wife and staffers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.