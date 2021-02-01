Joe Biden's Dogs Looked Like They Had A Very Good Snow Day At The White House

It looks like Champ and Major Biden are getting to utilize their natural winter coats.

President Joe Biden’s two German shepherds seemed to have a whole lot of fun playing in the snow on the White House’s South Lawn over the weekend.

The president’s granddaughter Naomi Biden posted an adorable photo of the two pups to Twitter Sunday, with the simple caption “Snow day!!!”

Many Twitter users posted equally cute canine photos in response.

Have fun furiends! I’m playing in the snow too. pic.twitter.com/M2EozK7n5H — 🌊 JourneyOfAJellyfish 🌊 (@innerjellyfish) January 31, 2021

We had snow in Wisconsin, too, and our pup tired himself out. pic.twitter.com/3pWAjhZMUP — J.F. Riordan (@AudacityofGoats) January 31, 2021

Wonderful to see dogs back in the WH. Here are our two bearded collies playing in Richmond Virginia. The silver one is named Biden. The dark one is Ainsley. pic.twitter.com/GXLqTmPEcc — tavnrdad (@tavnrdad) February 1, 2021

My gradoggie Molly would love to join them. pic.twitter.com/JhqyojBj1u — Maury Williams (@MauryWilliams11) January 31, 2021

Were Champ & Major supervisors on this project? 🐾☃️🐾⛄️ pic.twitter.com/3Swg7PhKdT — Rachel Maria 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 #WearAMask 😷 (@rachel_maria65) January 31, 2021

Used your great joyous photo as source for my drawing class homework assignment: draw animals in a landscape! @TheFirstDogs pic.twitter.com/Dv6CV1bp43 — MaryannL Malinconico (@MaryAnthracite) February 1, 2021

Champ and Major’s presence marks a return of the longstanding tradition of hearing the tippity-tap of pupper toes in the White House. According to CBS News, former President Donald Trump and his family did not have any pets while living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and they were the first presidential family not to have a dog since President William McKinley in 1897.

The first doggos officially moved into the White House on Jan. 24, four days after Biden, 78, was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.

“The First Family wanted to get settled before bringing the dogs down to Washington from Delaware,” Michael LaRosa, press secretary to first lady Dr. Jill Biden, told CNN last week. “Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace, and Major loved running around on the South Lawn.”

Major has also made history as the first rescue dog to call the White House home. He was adopted from an animal shelter 10 years ago.

Now all we need is someone ― cough cough NAOMI cough cough ― to show Major and Champ the following tweet so we can get even more content from this delightful duo.

Me sliding into the long Christmas weekend like pic.twitter.com/4vUY4zs26f — Kalhan (@KalhanR) December 24, 2020