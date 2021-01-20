Feds Arrest Proud Boy Member Joe Biggs Over Capitol Riot

Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested Joe Bigs, a right-wing media personality and a member of the Proud Boys who promoted the pro-Trump event that led to a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Biggs will faces at least three charges, federal authorities said. The complaint against Biggs notes that another Proud Boys member was seen breaking the window of the U.S. Capitol building with a clear plastic shield, and that Biggs was apparently filmed inside the Capitol in a video posted to to right-wing social media platform Parler.

“In the video, a voice off camera says, ‘Hey Biggs, what do you gotta say?’ The person depicted below smiles broadly and replies, ‘this is awesome!’ before pulling his gaiter up to cover his face,” a FBI special agent wrote in an affidavit.

The leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, was arrested ahead of the rally and ordered to stay out of Washington, D.C.

JOHN RUDOFF via Getty Images Leader of the Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio (left) and prominent member Joe Biggs (right) are now facing federal charges.

The FBI affidavit said Biggs posted that the Proud Boys would be “blending in” during the event and that “Jan 6th is gonna be epic.” The affidavit also notes that several members of the Proud Boys were wearing earpieces during the breach of the Capitol.

Biggs told FBI agents that he had, in fact, entered the Capitol building, but claimed the doors were wide open when he made entry. Biggs also denied “having any knowledge of any pre-planned storming the Capitol, and had no idea who planned it.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.