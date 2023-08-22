NFL's Most Awkward TV Moment May Have Just Happened Before Season Starts

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris saw an extended hand on “Monday Night Football” and shook it. Only it wasn’t meant to be a handshake.

The moment cracked up viewers during an NFL preseason game on Monday, and even analyst Troy Aikman appeared to suppress his laughter.

Watch the hilariously awkward exchange below as announcer Joe Buck gestures with his hand while interviewing Harris and Harris grabs it.

New #Commanders owner Josh Harris thinking Joe Buck wanted a handshake and then Troy Aikman trying to hold his laughter in is just perfect 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CimrHuxPcp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2023

The 2023 season, which begins Sept. 7, may hold more serious miscues ahead, but this was the kind of cringe that fans could enjoy in its goofy glory.

I had this happen to me once in a meeting. I wanted to die. 😆 — Regulators Podcast (@RegulatorsPod) August 22, 2023

you can see his brain process this moment like “if hand, why not shake” and he just goes for it https://t.co/uxnjxC4J8M — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) August 22, 2023

100% something I would do 😂😂 it happens — Brett Boerman (@brettboerman) August 22, 2023

I’d drop the headset and walk out and change my phone number https://t.co/Y4l30iVcpJ — Dillon Cheverere (@DCheverere) August 22, 2023

The dreaded fingertip shake — TitansTonk (@TitansTonk) August 22, 2023

can’t stop laughing at troy’s reaction — will defries (@willdefries) August 22, 2023

The thing he did with the hands afterwards made it 200% worse https://t.co/7NmDZ90oW1 — Mitchell Nagy (@mryannagy) August 22, 2023

He thought it was playing out like this in his head 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XyvoOB6jXz — Colt Yohman (@CStyles45) August 22, 2023

This is really embarrassing . — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) August 22, 2023