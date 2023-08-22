NFL's Most Awkward TV Moment May Have Just Happened Before Season Starts

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris saw an extended hand on “Monday Night Football” and shook it. Only it wasn’t meant to be a handshake.
The moment cracked up viewers during an NFL preseason game on Monday, and even analyst Troy Aikman appeared to suppress his laughter.
Watch the hilariously awkward exchange below as announcer Joe Buck gestures with his hand while interviewing Harris and Harris grabs it.
The 2023 season, which begins Sept. 7, may hold more serious miscues ahead, but this was the kind of cringe that fans could enjoy in its goofy glory.
