Joe Buck Says There Will Be A Vegas-Related 'Mess' Of A Super Bowl Story

Las Vegas, aka “Sin City,” is going to generate a big “mess” of a story while it hosts the Super Bowl this week, veteran big-game broadcaster Joe Buck said on Monday.
“There’s going to be some story, there’s gonna be something that happens because it’s Vegas and it won’t stay in Vegas,” he said on 101 ESPN radio in St. Louis. “It’s gonna be a big something that happens. I don’t know what it is. I have no idea. I just think ... that is going to be a mess in my mind.”
If Super Bowl experience can give a premonition credence, Buck has loads of it. The announcer, now with ESPN, covered six Super Bowls as the play-by-play lead for Fox, including the previous Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers game in 2020.
He won’t be in Vegas for Sunday’s rematch, though. He said he had no desire to be there.
“I’m not looking for the Maxim party and going out all night,” he said. “It’s just not my thing and then you combine that with Vegas.”
One of the biggest stories to come out so far happened more than 1,000 miles away in Tyler, Texas. Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested last weekend for at least the third time on a DWI charge. He could face a serious prison sentence if convicted.
As for stories actually in Vegas, the 49ers reportedly complained about their practice field being too soft, and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson, who is not playing in the big game, was arrested on the Las Vegas strip for suspected drunk driving.
But no Vegas blockbuster yet.