The new Heisman Trophy winner is no ordinary Joe in basketball, either.

Lousiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow impressed mightily in a friendly shooting challenge against the University of Oklahoma’s football team on Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

The two schools meet Saturday in the Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal in Atlanta, but Burrow got his squad an early victory in the hoops contest.

Watch him sink his first eight shots while making 6 of 6 three-point attempts and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to clinch the competition.

The @LSUfootball team beats Oklahoma in tonight’s shooting challenge behind a clutch performance by QB Joe Burrow!



K’Lavon Chaisson, Justin Jefferson, Raydarious Jones and Terrace Marshall, Jr. made up the entire team. TE Stephen Sullivan w/ honorable mention as the ball boy. pic.twitter.com/MmJwwMoIFm — Emily Villere Dixon (@emilyvdixon) December 26, 2019

You could call him a ringer. Burrow averaged 19.3 points per game in basketball his senior year at Athens High School in The Plains, Ohio, according to MaxPreps.