Joe Burrow Denounces 'Crazy Guns,' Calls For 'Rigorous Process' To Buy Weapons

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow lost the last Super Bowl but may have just won the hearts of gun-control supporters. (Watch the video below.)
At a mini-camp press conference Tuesday, he urged politicians to enact tougher laws on firearm sales.
“With everything that’s going on, if you’re not going to outlaw everything, you’ve gotta at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody is using,” Burrow said. “I don’t think you should be able to just walk in there and buy one. You gotta be able to go through a rigorous process to be able to buy something like that, I think.”
“Hopefully, the people who get paid to make those decisions figure that out,” he continued. “My job is to play football, but hopefully the politicians can figure that out.”
Burrow joins other celebrities, like actor Matthew McConaughey and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, to call for reform after mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and elsewhere.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) expressed support on Tuesday for a bipartisan Senate framework on new gun legislation.