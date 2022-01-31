Joe Burrow Blasted For 'Distasteful' Joke About His Diamond Necklace

Super Bowl-bound Joe Burrow played a gem of a game to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

But the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback’s comment afterward about his bling didn’t cut it with some critics on social media.

Burrow wore a garish necklace with his initials and a Nike swoosh hanging from it. Asked if the diamonds on his chain were real, the young star replied, “They’re definitely real ... I make too much money to have fake ones.”

The second-year star played up to his four-year, $36 million contract this season, and he threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday to guide his team into the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow was asked if the diamonds on his chain are real: "They're definitely real. I make too much money to have fake ones."pic.twitter.com/q0wIfYVPyo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 31, 2022

But not everyone on Twitter appreciated the former Heisman Trophy winner’s lighthearted swagger. “Eww,” one person wrote. “Distasteful,” commented another.

@clemdawgmil remember when I said he was hot I take it back — vanessa (@nessaholbrook) January 31, 2022

And there goes the appreciation for Joe Burrow seeming like a humble dude who gets it. — Austin (@chip_chops) January 31, 2022

Eww — RheaCoast (@RheaCoast) January 31, 2022

That’s the fugliest thing I’ve ever seen. And I grew up on Long Island in the 80s. If you’re going to spend that much on diamonds, at least design something classier. — Clariagriff (@clariagriff) January 31, 2022

What are things Peyton Manning would never say? — Jeff Haseley (@JeffHaseley) January 31, 2022

Pretty distasteful. — OnGuard (@OnGuard9) January 31, 2022

If he thinks he makes too much money now, just wait for that second contract… — Bruce Raffel (@FitCoachBruce) January 31, 2022

Joe Burrow looks like McCauley Culkin... — Carl Sr (@caloysr) January 31, 2022

Macaulay Culkin swagged out. 😄😄 — Blueshirts Szn ❤🖤💚🏒🗽 (@JohnNYC_718) January 31, 2022