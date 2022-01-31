Joe Burrow Blasted For 'Distasteful' Joke About His Diamond Necklace

Super Bowl-bound Joe Burrow played a gem of a game to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday.
But the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback’s comment afterward about his bling didn’t cut it with some critics on social media.
Burrow wore a garish necklace with his initials and a Nike swoosh hanging from it. Asked if the diamonds on his chain were real, the young star replied, “They’re definitely real ... I make too much money to have fake ones.”
The second-year star played up to his four-year, $36 million contract this season, and he threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday to guide his team into the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.
But not everyone on Twitter appreciated the former Heisman Trophy winner’s lighthearted swagger. “Eww,” one person wrote. “Distasteful,” commented another.