Super Bowl Quarterback Joe Burrow Has Super Advice For Young Players

Joe Burrow’s calm demeanor on the field has earned him the nickname “Joe Cool.”

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, who led his team to the Super Bowl in just his second season in the NFL, also wants aspiring players to keep their cool ― on social media. (Watch the video below.)

In an interview this week, he expressed disdain for look-at-me posts.

“Focus on getting better,” Burrow said in his advice to young athletes. “Don’t have a workout and go and post it on Instagram the next day and then go and sit on your butt for four days and everyone thinks you’re working hard but you’re really not. Work in silence. Don’t show everybody what you’re doing. Let your game on Friday nights and Saturday nights and Sunday nights show all the hard work that you put in. Don’t worry about all that social media stuff.”

For the most part, Burrow practices what he preaches, aside from maybe joking about his large salary and garish bling.

Now let’s see how Joe Cool responds to the Los Angeles Rams’ ferocious defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Kickoff is around 3:30 p.m. PT Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.