Joe Exotic In COVID-19 Isolation In Prison, Husband Dillon Passage Says

The star of the Netflix series “Tiger King” is now in isolation due to concerns about the coronavirus, according to his husband.

Joe Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic,” is currently being housed at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that was the focus of the popular crime documentary.

“We speak like three to five times every day, but since he’s been moved to this new facility, they are putting him on a COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at, there were cases,” Dillon Passage told Andy Cohen on Wednesday about his husband. “I’ve yet to speak to him since he moved.”

Cohen followed up by asking if the tiger breeder “is in his own COVID-19 quarantine.”

“From what I know, yes,” Passage said. “From what he told me.”

Passage told Variety he last spoke to his husband last week ― just as “Tiger King” was becoming a viral hit.

“He had received hundreds and hundreds of emails, and he was spending all day on the computer just going through these emails and trying to respond to them,” Passage said. “He had people from all over the world saying like, ‘Team Joe’ [and] ‘Free Joe.’”

As you might expect, the self-proclaimed “Tiger King” is enjoying the attention.

“I would talk to him about some of the memes that were made and he just laughed his butt off. It was hilarious. He loved it,” Passage said. “He loves the attention, obviously, so any fame or spotlight that he has had was greatly appreciated.”

Maldonado-Passage, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence, has filed a federal lawsuit seeking nearly $94 million in damages. He claims he was convicted based on false and perjured testimony, according to The Associated Press.

In the suit, he says he was singled out for prosecution because he “is an openly gay male with the largest collection of generic tigers and cross breeds.”

You can listen to Cohen’s interview with Dillon Passage here: