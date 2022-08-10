Joe Exotic Presses '90 Day Fiancé' Pal Jesse Meester For Biden Pardon

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was recently diagnosed with cancer. via Associated Press

Joe Exotic, the disgraced animal handler and incarcerated “Tiger King” star, is trying to turn a newfound friendship with “90 Day Fiancé” alum Jesse Meester into a presidential pardon.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, made that baffling claim of political reach Monday in an Instagram post that included a shirtless photo of the reality TV star.

“Meet my amazing dear friend Jesse Meester, actor, model, and so much more,” wrote Exotic, imprisoned since 2020 for animal abuse and attempted murder. “You will see him around on my stuff more and more as he is going to help me get a voice to the White House for President Biden to sign my pardon before November of this year.”

“Show him some love,” Exotic added. “Love you, Jesse.”

Exotic’s escapades were captured for the world in “Tiger King,” which became a COVID-19 lockdown hit on Netflix. His rancor toward fellow animal sanctuary owner Carole Baskin initially seemed amusing, but it was later revealed he tried to have her killed.

Behind bars, Exotic got divorced and was briefly engaged with a fellow inmate, according to PageSix.

He failed to convince Kim Kardashian to press his clemency case in 2020. Meester, though, seems all in.

“We love you too Joe!” Meester replied in the Instagram comments. “People close to you turned their back on you, but not us. You helped many people through lockdown and we should never forget the truth and authenticity you lived your life with.”

“It’s sad that the backstabbing and lying has become the norm [in] this society,” Meester continued. “Time to unite and fight back to get you out.”