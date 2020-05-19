'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's Team Launches Bold New Bid To Nab A Pardon From Trump

“Don’t believe everything you see because there was so much more to it than what they’re showing you,” a juror, identified only as Kristin, told Nancy Grace of Fox Nation in April.

Exotic’s former colleagues have also warned of his heinous ― and illegal ― behavior, much of which wasn’t shown on the series.

Rick Kirkham, a TV producer who worked with Exotic, called him “pure evil.”

“I witnessed him shoot and kill two tigers for no reason whatsoever, just because he was pissed off at them,” Kirkham told the Daily Beast.