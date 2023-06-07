Joe Exotic Taunts Trump From Prison: 'I Will Save You A Bunk And A Bed Roll'

Disgraced zookeeper and “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic on Tuesday reveled in the news that one of Donald Trump’s White House insiders could become a key witness against him.

The New York Times reported earlier in the day that Mark Meadows, who served as Trump’s White House chief of staff, testified before a federal grand jury investigating Trump’s attempts to stay in office despite losing the 2020 election and the classified documents scandal.

The newspaper noted that Meadows has largely disappeared from the public eye “and some of Mr. Trump’s advisers believe he could be a significant witness in the inquiries.”

The investigations into Trump seem to be picking up steam, with multiple observers saying an indictment could be imminent, potentially for obstruction of justice and other possible charges.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said last month that the potential obstruction charges alone carry a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Exotic, tweeting from prison ― or with the help of someone tweeting on his behalf ― wrote:

Hey @realDonaldTrump - Ask @MarkMeadows for advice for your legal problems just like you let him dictate mine. I will save you a bunk and a bed roll. #JoeExotic2024 — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) June 6, 2023

Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving a 22-year prison sentence for attempting to hire a hitman to murder rival Carole Baskin as well as multiple federal wildlife violations.

He didn’t, and a book published last year claimed it’s at least in part because Meadows nixed it.

“Yeah, that doesn’t sound like something we ought to be involved in,” Meadows was quoted as telling Trump in the book cowritten by Brian Morgenstern, who was a deputy press secretary in the Trump White House.

Exotic has since called on President Joe Biden to pardon him, also unsuccessfully, and is now running for the office himself from behind bars.