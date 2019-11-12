Jill Biden Tells Trump To Back Off: 'My Husband's Going To Beat You'

Jill Biden is warning President Donald Trump that when it comes to attacking her husband and attempting to undermine his Democratic bid for the White House, he’s waging a losing battle.

“He’s trying to distract the voters,” she told NBC News of Trump’s unsubstantiated corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and son Hunter. The matter is at the center of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into the president, which arose after the public learned Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens based on those unfounded claims. The White House was withholding American military aid from the country at the time, raising questions that the president attempted a quid pro quo.

Jill Biden called Trump’s dealings with Ukraine “flat out wrong.”

“The fact that he attacked my son, I have never seen that in other elections, that they go after children of the candidate,” she said.

She then delivered a direct message to the president: “Stop it. My husband’s going to beat you. Because of your character and because of the strong character my husband has.”

The Biden family has found itself repeatedly on the defensive against Trump’s evidence-free assertions, which have been launched in tweets, press conferences and campaign adds ― two of which CNN refused to air over “demonstrably false” content.

Last month, Joe Biden, a leading contender among the crowded field of Democrats, addressed Trump’s smears in a Washington Post op-ed, calling him out for “using the highest office in the land to advance his personal political interests instead of the national interest.”

“He slanders anyone he sees as a threat,” Biden wrote. “That is why is he is frantically pushing flat-out lies, debunked conspiracy theories and smears against me and my family, no doubt hoping to undermine my candidacy for the presidency.”