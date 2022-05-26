The White House announced Thursday that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Uvalde, Texas, on May 29 in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting massacre.

Biden announced the visit two days after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary, killing 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers.

Advertisement

It marked the 27th school shooting in the U.S. this year, according to records kept by Education Week and it’s the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

Hours after the shooting took place, Biden gave an empathetic speech from the White House about the need for Congress to take action on gun control.

“As a nation we must ask: When in God’s name will we stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden asked. “When in God’s name will we do what needs to be done? I’m sick and tired of it. We have to act.”

“The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong,” Biden said in his speech. “For God’s sake, we have to have the courage to stand up to the industry.”

Advertisement