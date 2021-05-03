Student Tells The Bidens What She Was Really Doing During Zoom Classes

A group of elementary school students in Virginia schooled President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the secret benefits of remote learning on Monday.

The Bidens were visiting Yorktown Elementary School to promote the president’s infrastructure program and speak to a group of fifth graders about their pandemic-era educational experience.

Although many of the kids said they were happy to be back at school, a few said that Zoom classes had some advantages over the traditional classroom experience.

The Bidens chuckled as one girl admitted to eating in class if the teacher wasn’t paying attention, while another confessed that she took naps during some of her Zoom classes.

Jill Biden laughed at that remark and said she’s seen students turn off their cameras during their classes.

That’s when the girl who admitted to taking naps made another shocking revelation.

“If you don’t know the question, you can just pretend like your mic doesn’t work,” she said.

The first lady responded the way any parent or teacher might: “Oh, great!”