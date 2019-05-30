Joe Jonas Reveals Who 'Ruined' His Secret Wedding To Sophie Turner

Note to celebrities who want to keep their future nuptials private: don’t invite a certain DJ who loves Instagram a little too much.

Joe Jonas revealed on the UK radio show “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp” Wednesday that his secret Las Vegas wedding to “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner was “ruined” because their friend, Diplo, decided to livestream it.

“Yeah, he did ruin it,” Joe joked during the interview with his brothers, Kevin and Nick. “I love Diplo, but he loves his ’gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, livestreamed with dog-face filters.”

Bitch this for real happened Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas just got married after the #BBMAs in Vegas and I am FREAKING LIVING FOR IT pic.twitter.com/b9fTOS7PPY — . (@MHummels1) May 2, 2019

Jonas said that he and Turner weren’t mad and laughed off Diplo’s Instagram antics.

“We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous, and I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he was like, ‘going to hit this wedding real quick,’” he added.

Turner also spoke about Diplo’s wedding antics during a recent stop by “The Graham Norton Show” last week, saying that they “didn’t choose him to be our wedding photographer.

“He just kind of decided to livestream it,” she said. ”[What happens in Vegas] doesn’t stay in Vegas.”

NBC via Getty Images Turner and Jonas attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards right before their wedding on May 1 in Las Vegas.

Neither, apparently, do family secrets, as the couple’s sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra recently revealed the two have a second wedding coming up soon.

“And they’re going to have this amazing, beautiful [second] wedding obviously. Was I not supposed to say that?” the actress said during an interview with Access, right after the two’s Las Vegas ceremony.

Will someone please keep a lid on it?