Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid attend the Global Lyme Alliance Inaugural Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Oct. 8, 2015, in New York. Evan Agostini via Associated Press

The story of Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid’s past relationship is being reevaluated amid Jonas’ divorce from actor Sophie Turner.

On Wednesday, TikTok user Yourbestfriendjoshua highlighted a 2015 Teen Vogue article that quotes Hadid, a model, as saying she met Jonas, a musician, “at the Grammys when I was 13 years old,” and that “he asked me to a baseball game, and I said no.”

“I was so nervous; I literally didn’t even know what it meant to hang out with a boy,” Hadid said, according to the 2015 article. “And also, Grammys are on a Sunday, and I didn’t want to tell him that I had school the next day, so I was like, ‘No, maybe next time.’”

“I didn’t have my phone with me, and I don’t think he did either because we were at the Grammys, and so he wrote his number on a piece of paper and gave it to my mom,” she went on. “And then we’ve been friends ever since. Except now, we’re more than friends. Obvs.”

It’s possible Hadid is misremembering the year here. “Entertainment Tonight” notes that Hadid was not photographed at the 2009 Grammys ― when she would have been 13 ― but that Hadid and Jonas were both photographed at the 2010 Grammys, when she would have been 14 and he would have been 20.

Jonas and Hadid ended up dating for less than a year in 2015, when Hadid was 20 and Jonas was 25.

People are starting to reevaluate Jonas’ dating history after he filed for divorce from Turner earlier this week.

“How is this article real?” Yourbestfriendjoshua said in his video. “He’s clearly got a thing for younger women, because his soon-to-be ex-wife is seven years younger than him.” (Jonas and Turner were married in 2019, when Jonas was 29 and Turner was 23.)

Jonas’ representative did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. An inquiry to Hadid’s talent agent went unanswered.

Coverage of Jonas and Turner’s divorce has been mainly focused on Turner, and on anonymously sourced claims that she “likes to party” more than Jonas, or that she allegedly did or said something troublesome that Jonas saw on a Ring camera. But some people are sticking up for Turner.

“It’s wild how much we normalise and romantise men asking out actual children on dates,” the lawyer Ann Olivarius wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Even progressive, smart publications like my beloved @TeenVogue got it wrong, in 2015.”

Hopefully we're learning, bc it's "eww" not, and I quote, "awww". https://t.co/uNBN4EIRqb — Dr. Ann Olivarius (@AnnOlivarius) September 6, 2023

