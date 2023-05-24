Joe Jonas: 'I Cried My Eyes Out' When 'The Voice' Picked Brother Nick As Judge

Joe Jonas is opening up about a sibling rivalry within the Jonas Brothers that once left him in tears.

Appearing with his bandmates on Monday’s episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, the Disney alum recalled being at a Fleetwood Mac concert in 2019 when he learned that Nick Jonas would appear as a judge on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Advertisement

“I was so jealous I cried my eyes out to ‘Landslide,’” said Joe Jonas, referring to the classic Stevie Nicks song.

He said the news hit especially hard because he himself had appeared as a coach on Australia’s version of “The Voice” for one season in 2018.

“I just enjoyed the job, so I was like, ‘What the fuck?’” he explained.

Still, he described the announcement as “bittersweet” since he was also “super happy” for his younger brother, who appeared in seasons 18 and 20 of the American reality competition series.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas. Jesse D. Garrabrant via Getty Images

Advertisement

Eldest brother Kevin Jonas said on “Armchair Expert” that he too became a bit green with envy at times when his bandmates each encountered success in their solo careers.

“I was definitely like, ‘I am so happy that’s happening for one of us, but I wish it was the three of us,’” Kevin Jonas said.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Nick Jonas revealed that he overcame another potentially competitive moment with Joe Jonas when they both auditioned for the upcoming film adaptation of “Wicked,” the beloved Broadway musical.

The two were able to put aside any feelings of rivalry, the “Jealous” singer said, since “we always say we want someone with the last name Jonas to win.”

“We said, ‘Go in there and kill it, because it’s got to be one of us,’” Joe Jonas added. In the end, though, neither sibling scored the role.

Advertisement