Joe Jonas Reveals He Uses Injectables: 'We Can Be Open And Honest About It'

Joe Jonas is coming clean about his beauty routine.

The “Cake by the Ocean” singer revealed in a new interview with People magazine on Tuesday that he uses cosmetic injectables to maintain his looks.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily something that we have to shy away from,” the 33-year-old entertainer told the outlet. “We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth.”

Jonas said he gets the injections in his frown lines and for a scar on his face. He described the procedures as “very light” and not “over the top.”

The singer also spoke about the “stigma” associated with men who partake in certain beauty or style practices ― an attitude that he said is thankfully “fading.”

“There were all these talks at one point, like, ‘Oh, men can’t do this or it’s weird for guys to do that,’” he said. “And I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that. Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it’s great to see. It’s like, do whatever you want, you know? It’s a beautiful generation that we’re living in.”

Singer Joe Jonas attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Chasing Happiness" on June 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

With Jonas’ candidness, he joins the ranks of celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Amy Schumer who have been notably forthcoming about what they do to look a certain way.

Schumer revealed in January that she’d undergone liposuction, something most in Hollywood would attempt to keep under wraps.

“Everybody on camera is doing this shit, I just wanted to be real about it,” the comedian said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March. The “I Feel Pretty” star explained to Chelsea Handler that same month why it was important to admit she’d gone under the knife.

“I just wanted to say that because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like ‘she looks thinner’ and whatever, it’s because I had a surgery,” Schumer said.