Joe Jonas Gets Cake And Concert Kiss From Sophie Turner For 30th Birthday

It’s good to be Joe Jonas.

He reunited with his brothers to produce a No. 1 hit song and an impressive tour.

Then it got even better on Thursday.

His talented new wife, actress Sophie Turner ― whose character Sansa Stark was crowned Queen of the North on “Game of Thrones” and who chugs wine when the occasion calls for it ― surprised Jonas with a 30th birthday cake during the Jonas Brothers concert in Washington, D.C.

Jonas played maestro as Capital One Arena serenaded him in an Instagram video he posted Thursday night, while Turner protected the candles from going out. Then he had his cake and ate it, too, with a big chomp.

“Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday,” Jonas wrote in the caption.

Turner also posted gushy birthday stuff on her Instagram story, saying things like, “you are my world” and calling Jonas “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

He also celebrated on a plane with family.

Yep, it was especially good to be Joe Jonas on Thursday.