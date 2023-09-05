Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner After 4 Years Of Marriage

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Singer Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from his wife, Sophie Turner, following rumors that the pair had been experiencing “serious problems” for months.

The Jonas Brothers band member filed the paperwork in Miami on Tuesday to end his marriage with Turner, according to multiple sources.

The filing claims “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” according to the petition obtained by Today.com. The couple reportedly has a prenuptial agreement.

TMZ, which first broke the news of the impending split, reported that Jonas turned to celebrity attorney Tom Sasser, who also handled Tiger Woods’ divorce case.

Representatives for Jonas and Turner did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.