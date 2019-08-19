Sophie Turner Throws Hubby Joe Jonas An Epic James Bond Birthday Party

When it comes to throwing James Bond-themed birthday parties, nobody does it better than Sophie Turner.

At least that’s the opinion of her husband, Joe Jonas, who was the guest of honor of a big Bond-themed 30th birthday bash Turner threw Friday night.

The singer was suitably attired for the party in a white tuxedo jacket and black bow tie while his 23-year-old wife fit the part of femme fatale perfectly in a black Alexandre Vauthier couture dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline with an attached gold metal collar, according to USA Today.

The paper tried to force a little intrigue by pointing out that Jonas’ ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift wore an identical dress to Vanity Fair’s 2016 Oscars after-party.

The guests at Jonas’ party included “Stranger Things” actor Michael Park as well as Nick Jonas and his new wife, Priyanka Chopra, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Jonas was stirred, but not shaken, by Turner’s efforts to make the big 3-0 memorable.

In an Instagram post featuring photos from the party, he said, “Thank you babe for throwing me the most epic bond themed 30th birthday.”

The Bond bash came one day after the singer’s birthday, which Turner celebrated by surprising him onstage with a birthday cake during the Jonas Brothers concert in Washington, D.C.