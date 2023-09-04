Joe Jonas Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Divorce Rumors

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Joe Jonas left his fans puzzled after he was seen wearing his wedding ring despite reports that he and Sophie Turner are on the heels of a divorce.

During a concert in Texas on Sunday night, the Jonas Brothers bandmate was spotted wearing his gold band while onstage at the Moody Center in Austin after multiple sources reported the news of the pair’s separation.

Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, wed in 2019 during two ceremonies — one in Las Vegas and another in the Provence region of France.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in 2020, and the actor gave birth to their second child, whose name was not announced, last year.

Fans reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter) after photos of him wearing his ring at Sunday’s show hit the internet.

💍 Joe Jonas sporting his wedding ring amid divorce rumors adds another layer to the narrative. In a world quick to jump to conclusions, sometimes accessories speak louder than headlines. 🎤🔍 #JoeJonas #JonasBrothersAustin — MemezAway! 🤟 (@memezaway) September 4, 2023

joe jonas wearing a wedding ring doesnt mean a thing cos that man used to wear a promise ring during his disney era and well… — ameera (@ilsorareema) September 4, 2023

Maybe it's a fashion statement, or maybe he's just really into recycling. — Dumpster (@CuteLilDumpster) September 4, 2023

Over the Labor Day weekend, Jonas posted a snapshot on Instagram alongside his fellow bandmates and brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas, as the trio sat by a fire pit at sunset.

Though Turner was notably missing from the photo, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice that his wedding ring was on his left hand.

“Happy Labor Day weekend everyone,” the former Disney star captioned his post on Sunday. “This tour has be incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow.”

TMZ, which first broke the news of the pair’s impending divorce, reported that the two have been experiencing “serious problems” over the past six months.

A source also told People that Jonas has hired a divorce lawyer.

The “Game of Thrones” star has notably not attended any of the Jonas Brothers’ shows since Aug. 12, PageSix reported.

Representatives of Jonas and Turner did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Amid the split, Jonas has been reportedly caring for their two daughters “pretty much all of the time” over the past three months as he tours with his siblings around the U.S., according to TMZ.

Another insider told PageSix that “Joe is exploring the best options for his future.”

Neither Jonas nor Turner had publicly addressed the separation rumors as of Monday.

Last month, the couple appeared to be in good graces with each other when the “Do Revenge” actor posted an adorable birthday message for the musician on her Instagram story.

“Happy birthday handsome,” Turner wrote alongside a cozy photo of the duo wearing matching green-and-white pajamas.