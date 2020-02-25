'Stranger Things' Actor Joe Keery Just Topped His Bowl Cut With This New Hairdo

Joe Keery does not seem to care that fans are very, very invested in his hair.

The “Stranger Things” actor, who plays Steve Harrington on the hit Netflix series, has undergone another radical hair transformation after sending fans into a tailspin in September when he traded his famed ’80s hairstyle for a bowl cut.

At the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show Tuesday, he debuted yet another bold new look, adding a twist to his classic long-locked style: blond highlights.