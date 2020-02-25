'Stranger Things' Actor Joe Keery Just Topped His Bowl Cut With This New Hairdo

Joe Keery does not seem to care that fans are very, very invested in his hair.
The “Stranger Things” actor, who plays Steve Harrington on the hit Netflix series, has undergone another radical hair transformation after sending fans into a tailspin in September when he traded his famed ’80s hairstyle for a bowl cut.
At the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show Tuesday, he debuted yet another bold new look, adding a twist to his classic long-locked style: blond highlights.
After Keery introduced his bowl cut at a Chanel event in Los Angeles last year, Twitter users “mourned” the loss of his gorgeous locks.
When asked last year by reporters about the drama over his makeover, he said it really wasn’t a big deal. “It’s just a regular person getting a haircut,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” at New York Comic-Con, where he was promoting his upcoming movie “Free Guy.” The film, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi and Jodie Comer, hits cinemas in July.
Fans had speculated (prayed) at the time that perhaps the haircut was just for his role in the film, but now that the trailer has been released, it seems that’s not the case.
“Stranger Things” Season 4, which drops sometime in 2020, has released only a teaser trailer.
Sorry to all those with vested interests in this matter, you may need to buckle in. It looks like Keery’s just a bit of a hair chameleon.
Here’s how the peanut gallery weighed in on the latest update.